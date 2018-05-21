Massive €700k revamp for Curragh Girls National School

An investment of almost three quarters of a million euro has been announced for major renovations at the Curragh Girls National School.

Principal Ciaran O'Toole said; "We were granted the summer works scheme last summer for the refurbishment of the school. However with rising costs this grant was not adequate to complete the works. We have recently been informed that further applications for renovations under the Emergency works scheme have been successful.

"The sum of the grants approved are collated and manifest under one capital project which will take place over the summer holidays, under the guidance of Coghlan Architects. This investment of between €700,000 and three quarters of a million euro in the Curragh Girls school is a great endorsement by the department of Education."

He said it ensures top of the range facilities to match the quality of teaching and learning for children attending the Curragh GNS presently and into the future.

"The works should be completed in time for the new school year in September. Places are still available. Phone 045441458 or email curraghgns@gmail.com ," he concluded.

Dep Fiona O'Loughlin welcomed the news.

"This is a step in the right direction of South Kildare. South Kildare has been at the forefront of dismay at the Department of Education in recent weeks due to its lack of progress on the new Build in St Pauls, Monasterevin and for its lack of commitment towards providing a new second level school in South Kildare to accommodate the influx of population”, O’Loughlin said.

She added; “Principal, Ciarán O'Toole has put a lot of time and effort into securing this funding for the school now and into the future. The renovations are badly needed and will improve the overall school experience for students and teachers.”

“There are many schools in the South of the County that are still awaiting funding and approval from the Department and I am hopeful that this will be the first of many over the coming weeks and months."

