Kildare town is one of five towns to get share of €1m heritage grant

Kildare town is one of five towns nationwide to be selected for a share of a €1m government grant to fund heritage projects in Ireland.

County councils around the country were asked for applications and Kildare town was put forward because of it's status as a heritage town.

News has now emerged that the application was successful.

Cllr Suzanne Doyle said; "It's great news that Kildare has been selected."

A particular project will be funded by the grant, although it is not clear how much of the national grant will go towards developing it.