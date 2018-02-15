Kildare town is one of five towns to get share of €1m heritage grant
File photo: Kildare town
Kildare town is one of five towns nationwide to be selected for a share of a €1m government grant to fund heritage projects in Ireland.
County councils around the country were asked for applications and Kildare town was put forward because of it's status as a heritage town.
News has now emerged that the application was successful.
Cllr Suzanne Doyle said; "It's great news that Kildare has been selected."
A particular project will be funded by the grant, although it is not clear how much of the national grant will go towards developing it.
