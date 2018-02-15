Hill of Allen car park to be revamped
Tourist attraction
TheHill of Allen
Roadstone has agreed to revamp the existing car park at the Hill of Allen for tourists and visitors to the historic site.
Cllr Suzanne Doyle praised the company for taking the action.
"It's an important tourist attraction in the county and Roadstone have agreed to carry out the much needed work so that's good news," she said.
READ MORE: Our mistakes in not protecting Kildare's ancient Hill of Allen
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on