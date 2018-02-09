Paddy Casey to perform at Naas fundraising concert for the Camphill Community

A fundraising concert for the Camphill Community featuring singer-songwriter Paddy Casey will take place at the Moat Theatre in Naas later this month.

Founded in 1985 and located near Brannockstown, Camphill Community is a charitable organisation that has grown from strength to strength over its brief history.

Camphill Dunshane provides residential and day service placements to adults with intellectual disabilities. It currently has 26 residents living within the community as well as five adults with disabilities who access day services.

Camphill Dunshane works off the idea that every individual, no matter their disability, has a valued role to play in community life.

Currently, Dunshane offers number of workshopsfor residents, including pottery, basketry, cooking, gardening, farming, candle making and craft skills.

In recent years Dunshane has expanded our ‘Community Inclusion’. This involves facilitating people with special needs to access the wider community in Naas, Kilcullen and Newbridge to do ordinary everyday things such as education courses, building relationships with community members, participating and becoming part of the wider community.

Dunshane is now in the process of trying to build a ‘Literacy and Learning Room’.

“ We will use this room to promote increased literacy skills so that residents have better opportunities to seek employment, have more access to educational materials and to engage in new technologies such Skype and other communication tools,” said a spokesperson for the organisation.

The group is holding a fundraising concert in the Moat Theatre, Naas on February 23 , with Paddy Casey headlining and special support from Saoirse Casey, Gar Tiernan and the Kilcullen Gospel Choir, in an attempt to raise vital funds for this special project.

“If you cannot attend on the night, a donation towards our goal is greatly appreciated. Each and every donation received helps us to build a brighter future for the people we support.”

Tickets from www.moattheatre.com or 045 483 628.

For donations or spot prizes please contact: Camphill Community Dunshane on 045 483 628 or Keith Hayes on 085-7191303

SEE ALSO: POLL: