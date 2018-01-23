Christy Moore pays a visit to Moorefield to cheer on the Kildare club

All Ireland Club Semi-Finals beckons

Niamh O'Donoghue

Reporter:

Niamh O'Donoghue

Email:

niamh.odonoghue@leinsterleader.ie

Christy with the Moorefield team at the clubhouse last night

A special guest paid a visit to Moorefield last night to cheer on the Newbridge boys in advance of their All Ireland Club Football semi-final on February 15.  

"We had a very special guest tonight after training. It was an honour to welcome Christy Moore back to Moorefield. Christy has many fond memories of Moorefield & tonight he created memories for the Senior team, management & backroom team that will last a lifetime. Thank you Christy", said the club in a post on it's facebook page.