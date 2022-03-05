Kildare Animals In Need: Oscar’s birthday surprise for KWWSPCA shelter

The KWWSPCA was delighted to receive a donation at its shelter gate recently. Young Oscar Ross, who celebrated his ninth birthday recently, used his birthday money to buy vet bedding, cat and dog food and pet beds for the animals in our care.

This is so very thoughtful and good of him, and it is very much appreciated.

The dogs and cats in the care of the KWWSPCA are very grateful to you Oscar.

We all wish you a belated happy birthday!

Young cat missing for six weeks is back with its owner

A six month old kitten left her home in Ballitore and went on an adventure. She found herself about a mile away at the home of animal lover Eileen who fed and took good care of her while making great efforts to trace her owner.

When she contacted the KWWSPCA we scanned for a microchip and as a result this lovely kitten is on her way home after her six-week holiday.

It shows how worthwhile it is to microchip a cat. It is not expensive, and you will have the peace of mind in knowing that your cats will be traced if they get lost.

First time to see snow

The heavy snow blizzard that we had early last Thursday morning brought a lot of excitement to many of the young dogs and pups at the shelter who had never seen snow before.

They stared at it, rolled in it and buried their noses in it. Unfortunately, it melted almost as quickly as it arrived but for a short time they really enjoyed it.

Hendrix enjoying snow for the first time at the shelter

About Us

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals, family pets, wild animals and birds, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow.

The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

Charity Number, CHY 6280

