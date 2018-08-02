READ: Your digital magazine with all you need to know about this year's Tullamore Show

This year's Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show takes place on Sunday August 12 and organisers recently revealed that they have received record entries in several classes. The total prize-fund is an incredible €175,000

The Show is Ireland's premier agricultural event. It is Ireland's largest one-day show, averaging 60,000 visitors in recent years, with 700 Trade Stands. Every year it attracts the best cattle, sheep, and equine breeders from all over the country, alongside entrants for its other 1,000 plus competitions.

With what looks set to be a bumper show lined-up this year, our colleagues in offalyexpress.ie produced an online supplement with everything you need to know about this year's show.

Simply click to enlarge and then swipe to go through the pages.