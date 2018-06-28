The 2 Johnnies release the 'most Irish summer song of all time'

The 2 Johnnies have released their latest anthem which has already been billed as the most 'Irish summer song of all time.'

Their latest single from the Tipperary lads, called 'Summer Tune', name checks trips to Tramore, farmer tans and the holy grail - the weeks of freedom following the Leaving Cert. Don't forget the obligatory 'grand stretch in the evening' salute, Wexford strawberries, a trip to Electric Picnic as well as a reference to Italia 90 and it seems the boys have cracked the code to the ultimate summer anthem.

Their latest offering has already gone down a storm with fans online and is primed to take the title of 'song of the summer'. It clocked up over 20,000 views online within two hours of going live, and over 77,000 people have so far watched it.

Summer Tune is available to download now from itunes.