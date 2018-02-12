Perfect Pancake Tuesday recipes from celeb chef Catherine Fulvio
Sweet and savoury options for all the family
Pancake Stack with Orange Segments, Chocolate Fudge Sauce and Toasted Hazelnuts.
For the ultimate indulgence this Pancake Tuesday, whip up Siúcra and Catherine Fulvio’s Pancake Stack with Orange Segments, Chocolate Fudge Sauce and Toasted Hazelnuts.
This mouth-watering and decadent dish is perfect for a luscious breakfast or a satisfying dessert. The combination of sweet juicy oranges and chocolate fudge sauce make for the perfect plate of pancakes.
Serves 6 – 8 (depending on the size of the pancakes)
Ingredients
For the filling
3 oranges, peeled and chopped
2 oranges, juice only
100g Siúcra Caster Sugar
Pinch of ground cinnamon
Garden herbs such as fennel fronds and edible flowers, optional
For the Chocolate fudge sauce
250ml double cream
4 tbsp. Siúcra Dark Brown Sugar
100g dark chocolate, melted
40g butter
For the pancakes
300g plain flour
Pinch ground cinnamon
60g Siúcra Caster Sugar
2 eggs
420ml milk
3 to 4 tbsp water, if your batter is too thick
4 tbsp toasted hazelnuts
300ml whipped cream
Orange zest, to decorate
Method
To prepare the filling
Place the orange juice and 3 tbsp water into a medium saucepan with Siúcra Caster Sugar and a pinch of ground cinnamon.
Bring to the boil, stirring most of the time, then lower the heat and simmer slowly until a light syrup forms.
Add the orange segments to the syrup.
To make the sauce
Place the cream, Siúcra Caster Sugar and chocolate into saucepan and heat over a low heat until the chocolate and sugar melts and the sauce thickens.
Add the butter and stir very well. Set aside.
Chop 3 tbsp of the hazelnuts while keeping the 1 tbsp whole for the top of the stack.
To prepare the pancakes
Combine the plain flour, ground cinnamon and Siúcra Caster Sugar in a bowl. Beat together the eggs and milk and slowly whisk into the flour mix. Leave to stand for 10 minutes and pour into a jug.
When ready to cook, heat the frying pan and add a little butter and oil.
Swirl enough batter into the pan to make a pancake that will fit the size of your cake stand or serving platter.
Cook for about 1½ minutes and then turn onto the other side, cooking for about ½ minute until golden and cooked. Place on a clean plate continuing to make all the batter.
Place sheets of parchment paper in between the pancakes to prevent them from sticking
To assemble
Place a cool pancake on a cake stand, spread over some cream, drizzle over the chocolate fudge sauce and chopped orange.
Continue to layer up and finally end with chocolate fudge sauce with a sprinkling over of hazelnuts and some orange zest.
Serve immediately and enjoy!
Siúcra & Catherine Fulvio’s Cannoli Pancakes
This Italian inspired recipe takes the traditional pancake to a whole new delicious level. This delectably decadent but easy breakfast idea will bring big smiles to the little ones faces!
Serves 10 – 12 people (depending on the size of the pancakes)
Ingredients
For the filling
250g ricotta
100ml whipped cream
4 tbsp. Siúcra Icing Sugar
½ tsp ground cinnamon
¼ tsp vanilla bean paste
2 tbsp. Marsala (or sherry)
2 lemons, zest only
2 tbsp. candied lemon peel
80g dark chocolate, chopped
For the pancakes
180g plain flour
¼ tsp salt
2 tbsp. Siúcra Caster Sugar
1 egg
250ml milk
2 to 3 tbsp water, if batter is too thick
Butter & sunflower oil, for frying
Siúcra Icing Sugar, to dust
Melted chocolate, to decorate
Method
To prepare the filling
Whisk together the ricotta, cream and Siúcra Icing Sugar. Add the ground cinnamon, vanilla bean paste, Marsala and lemon zest.
Lightly fold in the candied lemon peel and chopped chocolate. Spoon into a piping bag without a nozzle and place in the fridge until the pancakes are ready to be assembled.
To make the pancakes
Place the flour, salt and Siúcra Caster Sugar into a bowl.
Whisk the egg and milk together in a jug and then pour it into the flour mix until a thin batter forms.
Pour this back into the jug as it will be easier to pour into the frying pan and leave the batter to settle for 10 minutes.
To cook the pancakes, heat the frying pan and add a little butter and oil. Pour some batter into the hot pan and swirl it around to form a circle. The pancakesshould be small to represent the size of a cannoli (8-10cm) so choose a small frying pan.
Cook for about 1½ minutes until golden and then flip or lift over and cook for about another ½ minute.
Place on a clean plate continuing to make all the batter.
Place sheets of parchment paper in between the pancakes to prevent them from sticking and allow to cool.
To serve
Pipe the filling lengthways in the cooled pancakes and roll up, place the cannoli pancakes on a serving platter, dust with icing sugar and spoon over melted chocolate.
Serve immediately and enjoy!
Spinach Pancakes with Leeks, Kale, Pepper and Caramelized Walnuts
These Siúcra and Catherine Fulvio’s Spinach Pancakes with Leeks, Kale, Pepper and Caramelized Walnuts will make for a special feast for your loved ones! Adding baby spinach to the batter of these savoury pancakes gives a wonderful vibrant green colour that is sure to brighten up any plate – and create a mouth-watering dish!
Serves 10 – 12 people (depending on the size of the pancakes)
Ingredients
For caramelised walnuts
60g walnut halves
100g Siúcra Light Golden Brown Sugar
For the filling
1 leek, sliced
2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
1 red pepper, thinly diced
1 tsp chopped thyme
60ml vegetable stock
2 large leaves of kale, shredded
4 tbsp cream
Pinch nutmeg
For the pancakes
250g plain flour
2 tbsp. Siúcra Caster Sugar
A small handful of baby spinach, finely shredded
A pinch of paprika
2 eggs
350ml milk
3 to 4 tbsp water, if the batter is too thick
50g feta cheese, crumbled, to garnish
Sprigs of thyme, to garnish
Method
To make the caramelised walnuts
Line a baking tray with parchment and brush lightly with a non-scented oil. Place the walnut halves onto the parchment paper.
Pour the Siúcra Caster Sugar into a non-stick saucepan and heat until just amber in colour. Pour the caramelised sugar over the walnuts and leave to set.
To prepare the filling
Heat a saucepan with some oil and sauté the leek for 6 minutes until softened but not browned. Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute.
Add the red pepper, thyme, stock and cook for a further 3 minutes before adding the shredded kale and nutmeg. Simmer for about 2 minutes before pouring in the cream. Set aside until the pancakes are cooked.
To prepare the pancakes
Combine the plain flour, Siúcra Caster Sugar and spinach in a bowl. Add a pinch of paprika. Beat together the eggs and milk and slowly whisk into the flour mix. Pour into a jug.
When ready to cook, heat the frying pan and add a little butter and oil, give the batter a quick stir and then pour just enough into the pan to make a large size pancake.
Cook for about 1½ minutes and then turn onto the other side, cooking for about ½ minute until golden and cooked.
Place on a clean plate continuing to finish all the batter. Place sheets of parchment into between the pancakes to prevent them from sticking.
To serve
Place a pancake on the plate, spoon in the filling on one half and fold the other half over.
Serve 2 pancakes per person and crumble the feta over the top as well as some caramelized walnuts. Garnish with sprigs of thyme.
Tomato and Olive Pancake Bake
Serves 4 people (depending on the size of the pancakes)
Ingredients
For the pancakes
200g gram (chickpea) flour
4 tbsp plain flour
2 tbsp. Siúcra Caster Sugar
2 eggs
350ml milk
3 to 4 tbsp water
For the filling
4 shallots, thinly sliced
2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
6 sundried tomato halves, chopped
3 tbsp black olives, roughly chopped
80g baby spinach
1 tsp chopped thyme
120g quark
3 tbsp grated mature cheddar cheese
2 tbsp grated parmesan
½ lemon, zest only
3 tbsp cheddar cheese, for the top
2 tbsp breadcrumbs, for the top
1 tsp chopped thyme
Sprigs of thyme, to garnish
Method
To prepare the pancakes
Combine the gram (chickpea) flour, plain flour and Siúcra Caster Sugar in a bowl. Beat together the eggs and milk and slowly whisk into the flour mix. Leave to stand for 10 minutes, then pour into a jug.
To make the filling
Heat a little oil in a frying pan, add the shallots and simmer for about 5 minutes until cooked before adding the garlic. Cook for a further 1 minute. Add the sundried tomatoes, black olives and spinach.
Take the pan off the heat and add the thyme, quark, cheddar cheese and parmesan and mix well. Add salt and freshly ground black pepper and lemon zest to taste.
Preheat the oven to 180C/fan 160C/gas 4.
When ready to cook, heat the frying pan and add a little butter and oil, stir the batter then pour just enough batter into the pan to make a large size pancake. Cook for about 1½ minutes and then turn onto the other side, cooking for about ½ minute until golden and cooked. Place on a clean plate continuing to finish all the batter. Place sheets of parchment paper in between the pancakes to prevent them from sticking.
Brush a gratin dish with a little melted butter. Spoon some filling down the centre of each pancake, roll them up and lay them alongside each other in a buttered gratin dish. Sprinkle over the cheese, breadcrumbs, thyme and bake for about 15 or until the cheese has melted and is golden.
Garnish with thyme sprigs and serve.
