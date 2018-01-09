WIN: A beautiful ladies' Guess watch worth €199 from Hugh Statham Jewellers

How do you fancy starting 2018 with this beautiful watch on your arm?

We have teamed up with Hugh Statham Jewellers on South Main Street, Naas, to give one lucky reader the chance to win this fabulous rose gold watch from Guess, worth €199.

All you have to do is answer the following question:

In which Kildare town is Hugh Statham Jewellers located?

Email your answer, plus your name, address and phone number, to editor@leinsterleader.ie. Please put 'Watch Competition' as the subject line of the email. The closing date is Tuesday, January 16, 2017. The winner will be notified by phone.

We have a beautiful Guess watch up for grabs in our competition (watch similar to depicted)