WIN: A beautiful ladies' Guess watch worth €199 from Hugh Statham Jewellers
Gorgeous accessory to set off your outfits in 2018
We have a beautiful Guess watch up for grabs in our competition
How do you fancy starting 2018 with this beautiful watch on your arm?
We have teamed up with Hugh Statham Jewellers on South Main Street, Naas, to give one lucky reader the chance to win this fabulous rose gold watch from Guess, worth €199.
All you have to do is answer the following question:
In which Kildare town is Hugh Statham Jewellers located?
Email your answer, plus your name, address and phone number, to editor@leinsterleader.ie. Please put 'Watch Competition' as the subject line of the email. The closing date is Tuesday, January 16, 2017. The winner will be notified by phone.
We have a beautiful Guess watch up for grabs in our competition (watch similar to depicted)
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on