Local Pride In Your Place competition launched by Kildare County Council

FILE PHOTO
Kildare County Council has announced details of the 2022 Pride in your Place competition.
This annual competition acknowledges the efforts of local authority residents and residents’ associations to develop their communities, maintain individual gardens and public open spaces.
This year’s competition will see some changes including the addition of new categories such as Climate Action Projects and Age Friendly Projects which will acknowledge the fantastic work happening within estates across the county.
Nominations for the 2022 Pride in your Place awards should be submitted online via the application forms by Friday 5th August 2022:
Pride in your Place 2022
https://forms.office.com/r/ 3sR2C0r0np
Youth Participation Award 2022
https://forms.office.com/r/ EZ7gNWeuVF
Pride in your Place Best kept garden 2022
https://forms.office.com/r/ 4kPUWW4w1X
Judging will take place from August 15 to 19 with certificates awarded at a Community Awards event later in the year.
Queries can be directed to Community Worker Lisa Ennis at (087) 6425493 or lmennis@kildarecoco.ie.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.