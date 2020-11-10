Catalytic converter cut from parked car in Salllins

Another catalytic converter has been stolen from a vehicle in the greater Naas area.

It’s believed two men were responsible for the incident outside an apartment at The Waterways, Sallins.

The pair had their faces covered with balaclavas as they jacked up the Toyota Prius vehicle before removing the part, which contains precious metals.

A battery powered angle grinder was used to cut the part from the vehicle.

The pair escaped in a blue coloured hatchback car on October 29 and the incident happened between 6.45pm and 7.15pm