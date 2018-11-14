Interview techniques workshop on at Kildare town library

Interview Techniques and Guidelines Workshop, presented by Paul Aspell, from Career Guidance Counselling will take place in the Kildare town library tomorrow Thursday, November 15 at 7pm,

This session begins with a consultation to explore career options and approaches by the participants and the workshop will be tailored to best suit participants’ needs and enable them to learn how to conduct the perfect interview.

At the end of the workshop each participant will receive a series of handouts on all aspects of interview techniques.

SEE ALSO: Athy family go through the emotions on Googlebox