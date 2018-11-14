Interview techniques workshop on at Kildare town library
Free event
File photo
Interview Techniques and Guidelines Workshop, presented by Paul Aspell, from Career Guidance Counselling will take place in the Kildare town library tomorrow Thursday, November 15 at 7pm,
This session begins with a consultation to explore career options and approaches by the participants and the workshop will be tailored to best suit participants’ needs and enable them to learn how to conduct the perfect interview.
At the end of the workshop each participant will receive a series of handouts on all aspects of interview techniques.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on