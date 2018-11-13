Powerful documentary triggers emotional memory for Athy family on Gogglebox Ireland

The final episode of Virgin Media One’s smash hit show ‘Gogglebox Ireland’ airs tomorrow night.

Read also: Kildare gardai make fresh appeal to mark 23 years since Jo Jo Dullard disappeared

As the current season draws to a close, it’s time to say goodbye to the countries most opinionated households for another year as our favourite armchair critics finally find out what really happened to Mary Hogan in the gripping finale of ‘BLOOD’.

A moving documentary focusing on random acts of violence in Ireland triggers a very emotional memory in the Grufferty household in Athy, while David in Louth relates to a chimpanzee of the same name in episode one of ‘Dynasties’. The first episode of the series shows the struggles facing alpha male David as he attempts to fight off his younger rivals and defend his crown.

Gogglebox Ireland season finale airs tomorrow night, Wednesday November 14 on Virgin Media One at 9pm.