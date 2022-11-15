NOTICE: Playground closure in Kildare town later this week

Pic: LaterJay Photography from Pixabay
A playground in Kildare town will temporarily close later this week.
According to Kildare County Council (KCC), the playground at Lourdesville will be closed on Thursday, November 17, 2022.
This is to facilitate works to boundary walls.
Queries can be directed to parks@kildarecoco.ie.
KCC also said that it apologises for any inconvenience caused.
