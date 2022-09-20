Search

20 Sept 2022

Alleged Kildare Village shoplifting case formally sent forward for trial

BAIL GRANTED

Alleged Kildare Village shoplifting case formally sent forward for trial

File Photo: Kildare Village Retail Outlet

Reporter:

Court reporter

20 Sept 2022 9:49 AM

An alleged case of theft was sent forward for trial by a Naas District Court judge on Thursday, September 15.

Robert Manning, with an address listed as 38 Montpelier Gardens, Dublin 7, was accused of stealing around €600 worth of items from a number of shops in the Kildare Village Retail Outlet between 1pm and 2pm on March 13 last.

Gardaí served a book of evidence on the 33-year-old defendant on the court date.

Judge Zaidan sent Mr Manning forward to the next sittings of Naas Circuit Court, which will commence on October 11, and also agreed to continue bail for the defendant until his return to court.

As part of his bail conditions, the accused must reside at a different address.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media