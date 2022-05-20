Search

17 Jun 2022

Kildare schools share details of projects involved in ambitious Creative Schools programme

Key supports offered by the programme include specialist support and advice from an assigned Creative Associate, training and networking, and funding to implement Creative Schools Plans. File photo

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

20 May 2022 5:20 PM

A number of schools in Kildare have shared details of projects involved in the ambitious Creative Schools programme.

The Arts Council have flagged that schools have just two weeks left to submit their application for the Creative Schools 2022/ 2023 Programme. 

Designed to provide opportunities for children and young people to build their artistic and creative skills, the Creative Schools Programme supports Primary and Post-Primary schools and Youthreach centres across Ireland to put arts and creativity at the forefront of children’s and young people’s lives.   

Key supports offered by the programme include specialist support and advice from an assigned Creative Associate, training and networking, and funding to implement Creative Schools Plans.

One of the schools involved is Kildare Town Educate Together, who joined in 2020. 

The staff and students designed a series of activities designed to enhance music culture at the school and increase engagement in digital arts.

They have collaborated with Music Generation to implement teaching of instruments at the school and have connected with Riverbank Arts Centre’s programme of music and concerts. 

They are also planning a whole school ‘Stop Motion Film Festival’.

The Creative Schools initiative has been very well received since its inception in 2018, with more than 90 per cent of participating schools recommending the programme. 

Each school taking part receives a grant and works with a Creative Associate who use their practical experience in supporting them to develop and implement their own unique Creative School Plan. 

This is a two-year guided journey in which children: the programme offers a real opportunity for school communities to explore what creativity means to them, and how participation in the arts can support their schools’ learning and development priorities.

All Department of Education-recognised schools and Youthreach centres interested in joining the programme in September 2022 are invited to apply to the Arts Council. 

The final deadline for receipt of applications is 5.30pm on Thursday, 2 June, 2022.

