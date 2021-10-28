Kildare's Round Towers awards education scholarships in memory of James Daly

The family of James Daly, who passed away at the age of 88 on November 4, 2019, recently announced an educational scholarship in memory of their late father in association with Round Towers GAA club.

James Daly was a lifelong member of the club with a passion for all sports, not just GAA. He played at underage and senior level with the club and went on to represent his club at county level, playing for and captaining the Kildare team in the 1950s.

James also had a huge passion for history and literature throughout his long life and many will remember the publication of his book in 2011 on the history of the Round Towers club, When We Were Kings’ That passion for lifelong learning and

knowledge, which he passed on to his family, is the inspiration for this scholarship.

The scholarship for 2021/2022 was open to active members of Round Towers GAA club (football, LGFA, hurling and camogie) who applied for an undergraduate course at a third level college through the CAO application process and were accepted and registered for their chosen course of study for the academic year 2021/2022.

The draw for the scholarship took place on Sunday 24 October in Round Towers GAA clubhouse. The winner of the James Daly Annual Educational Scholarship 2021/2022 was announced as Fayo Adeogun. Fayo will receive €1,000 in total as per the conditions of the scholarship.

As announced by Seamus Daly at the draw, in recognition of this being the first year of the scholarship, an additional €1,000 was awarded and distributed equally amongst the remaining applicants, each receiving €250. The recipients of the

€250 are as follows: Ella Gleason, Lisa O’Dwyer, Leanna Tsang and Cian Searing.