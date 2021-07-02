WATCH: Kildare Town Community School sixth year students graduate at special drive-in ceremony

Still taken from Together, Kildare Will Be Better facebook page
The sixth year students of Kildare Town Community School (KTCS) graduated in style at a special drive-in ceremony at Kildare Village earlier this week.
Check out the Together Will Be Better footage on their Facebook page for all the action. Click here to view.
