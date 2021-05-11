'We need to start making money again' - Kildare beauty salon owner on reopening after lockdown

The Complexions beauty salon in Kildare town had the tricky problem of a water leak but everything was eventually ready to re-open this week.

Proprietor Yvonne Lawlor, who has been in business on Bride Street for over 20 years, said she is looking forward to seeing all her customers again as well as welcoming new faces.

Yvonne told the Leader: “We had a water leak in the building which wasn’t ideal - but it was sorted and we will be very excited to see our customers again.”

The business used the five month period since it closed its doors on Christmas Eve to renovate the premises.

Yvonne added: “We were grateful for all the business supports we received and we used the time to source PPE and to adapt the building for social distancing and hand sanitizing. We have been contacting all our customers and reaching out to them to let them know about new and improved services and products we are offering.

“I’ve been here for the past week and people have been dropping in and asking when we’re open and booking appointments which is great.

“We’ve also been giving a shout-out to people on social media over the past few weeks.”

Reflecting on the past 13 months of the Covid-19 pandemic, Yvonne said it was the toughest period in her two decades in business.

The owner, who employs one full-time employee and one part-time employee, said: “It was a big challenge over the last year. We just now need to start making money again and maintain our business going forward.”

Yvonne has extensive experience in beauty, body and advanced Electrologly and stocks products like Guinot, G.M Collin, Make Up Jane Iredale, CND Shellac Jessica Manicure/ Pedicures. HeShi Tan and Nailtiques.