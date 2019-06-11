New mum gives birth to baby girl on train at Kildare station this evening

A woman gave birth on a packed Galway to Heuston train this afternoon after it pulled into Kildare town railway station.

The Irish Independent is reporting that the 3.05pm service from Galway arrived in Kildare around 5pm and emergency services were called to the scene.

The woman had been attended to on the train by staff, passengers and an off-duty doctor. She gave birth to a baby girl on board the train before she was taken to hospital.

The train was delayed in Kildare for around an hour and 10 minutes before continuing its journey to Heuston.