UPDATE: Missing Kildare teenage girl has been found

A teenage girl reported missing from her home in Kildangan has been found safe and well.

Gardaí issued an alert this afternoon, Monday, for the public's assistance in tracing 15-year-old Keyleigh Loren. She had last been seen on Sunday in Geashill, Co Offaly.

The teenager has been found safe and well, according to gardaí, who thanked members of the public for their assistance.