Kildare missing person: Gardai appeal to public to help trace Kildare girl (15)

Gardaí have made an appeal to for assistance in tracing a 15-year-old Kildare girl missing from her home.

Keyleigh Loren has been missing from her home in Kildangan, Co Kildare since August 5 last. Keyleigh was last seen in Geashill, Co. Offally at 8.45pm on Sunday.

She is described as 5' 3'', may of medium build with blonde hair and green eyes. It is not know what she was wearing when last seen. Gardaí believe Keyleigh be in the Portlaoise area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527730 or any Garda Station.