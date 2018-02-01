WATCH: How to make a St Brigid's Cross

Today, February 1, is the feast day of St Brigid, the patron saint of Kildare.

The fifth century saint founded a religious settlement in Kildare town and inspired many myths and legends, including that she was granted land by the King of Leinster after she spread her cloak wide to cover several acres of Kildare turf.

She is often depicted with a woven reed cross, which has become known as the St Brigid's Cross. The St Brigid's Cross is traditionally placed above doorways and windows to protect homes.

Crosses made by locals, schools and community groups will be on sale across Kildare today.

A St Brigid's Cross weaving workshop was held at Solas Bhride in Kildare town this morning. Watch Newbridge woman Martine Dunne, who has been weaving the traditional crosses since she was eight, demonstrate how to make a St Brigid's Cross. The secret is in the squeeze and the twist!

Video: Paula Campbell