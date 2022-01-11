In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Naas footballers fall to Kilmacud Crokes in Leinster decider;
Full report, reaction and comment.
New-look Kildare too strong for Westmeath in O'Byrne Cup opener,
Report, reaction and comment as the new Kildare management record first win.
Yez have to move, I'm turning off the lights (Tommy Callaghan).
As Naas hurlers bid to succeed where their footballing counterparts faltered we look ahead as the boys from the county town take on Wexford champions in the Leinster Club IHC decider.
Big day for Kilcullen as they take on Offaly champs in Leinster Junior decider.
While in the Kehoe Cup The Lilies open their programme away to Carlow.
Racing: David Spratt and Johnny Levins off the mark with Burhwork.
Greyhounds: Diva Deborah back to her brilliant best.
All the results from the Fairways, and Athy install new officers for 2022.
All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now.
