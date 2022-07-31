Apprentice jockey remains in intensive care following fall at Galway Races

Apprentice suffered major chest trauma after being unseated on Thursday
Apprentice jockey Wesley Joyce remains in intensive care in hospital following his fall at Galway on Thursday, where he sustained major chest trauma.
Joyce, 19, was riding Red Heel for Michael Mulvany when he was unseated early in the Arthur Guinness Irish EBF Corrib Fillies Stakes, a seven-furlong Listed event.
The five-year-old, on whom Joyce won a Curragh handicap on earlier this month, was disputing the lead when appearing to stumble at the road crossing, sending his rider crashing to the turf.
Dr Jennifer Pugh, the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board’s senior medical officer, provided an update on his condition on the IHRB’s Twitter account on Sunday morning.
The statement read: “Wesley has continued to stabilise since his fall at Galway on Thursday. He sustained major trauma to his chest and as such he remains ventilated in ICU in University Hospital Galway in order to help him breathe.
“Wesley was taken off the ventilator for a brief period yesterday where he was able to respond to family members which was positive.
“Wesley’s family and the IHRB wish to thank everyone for their support and well wishes over the last couple of days.”
Naas wing back Harry Carroll delivers his pass to the inside forward line as Coill Dubh Johnny Byrne closes in
Sarah McDermott from Newbridge was Friday's Best Dressed at the Galway Races. Photograph: Hany Marzouk
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.