Search

26 Jun 2022

O'Brien to let dust settle before deciding Tuesday's next move

O'Brien to let dust settle before deciding Tuesday's next move

O'Brien to let dust settle before deciding Tuesday's next move

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

26 Jun 2022 5:09 PM

Connections of Tuesday will let the dust settle before deciding on the next move with the Oaks winner.

Aidan O’Brien’s filly was supplemented for the Irish Derby – a feat last achieved by Balanchine in 1994 – but was never able to get in a serious blow behind impressive winner Westover, having to settle for a keeping-on fourth place under Ryan Moore.

“She came out of it well and seems to be in good form this morning,” said O’Brien, speaking at the Curragh on Sunday.

“Yesterday she just got caught in the second half of the race. It just didn’t happen for her yesterday and maybe tactically I got it wrong with what I said to Ryan.

“She was back there and she was coming home well, but the race was over. We were very happy with the run apart from the fact that she obviously didn’t get involved.

“The plan was that she would come here and then she’d have a little rest and be trained for later on in the season.

“We’ll see how she comes out of it and see if that’s still the plan. I wasn’t sure if she was going to go to the Irish Oaks as there were other fillies to do that, but we’ll see.”


Luxembourg is nearing a return to action

Luxembourg would almost certainly have been in the Irish Derby line-up had he not suffered the setback that ruled him out of Epsom.

Giving a positive update on his progress, O’Brien said: “He’s good and he’s back doing two canters. We have our eye on the autumn and the (Irish) Champion Stakes obviously.

“In an ideal world we would like to get a run into him before it, but we’re back in a good place with him we think.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media