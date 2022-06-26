PHOTOS: Family Fun Day at Sunday's Irish Derby festival

The final Day of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby festival is here and the kids are having as much fun as the adults.
The unpredictable weather is not getting in the way of fun today as families enjoy the last day of what has been an exhilarating weekend, and it's not over yet.
The races aren't the only exciting event on the ticket today with games, face painting and fun science experiments happening for the whole family to enjoy.
Taram William and Michael Dwan
Photo Credit: Aisling Conway
Proud And Regal, with Killian Leonard up, centre, on their way to winning the Barronstown Stud Irish EBF Maiden during day three at The Curragh, Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
