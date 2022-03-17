WATCH: Tiger Roll living up to his name and already enjoying retirement after Cheltenham
Legendary Irish racehorse and two-time Aintree Grand National winner Tiger Roll is already enjoying retirement back in Meath.
The Gordon Elliott-trained 12-year-old received a rousing send-off at Cheltenham on Wednesday where he finished second behind stablemate Delta Work in his final race, the Cross Country.
Tiger Roll was going for a record-equalling sixth Cheltenham Festival win but was denied by less than a length, prompting pantomime boos from the 60,000-strong crowd.
He was already back at Gordon Elliott's Cullentra base on Thursday morning and it's fair to say he's already enjoying his retirement having a roll in the mud. Check out the clip the trainer shared on social media below:
TIGER having a roll in Cullentra this morning.Happy retirement Tiger. A legend of the sport, a horse of a lifetime. Thanks for the memories.❤️ @_Davy_Russel_ @jackkennedy15 @Lisa_0_Neill @donoghue_keith @92bryan92 @CheltenhamRaces @AintreeRaces pic.twitter.com/BA7clkVgDu— Gordon Elliott (@gelliott_racing) March 17, 2022
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.