LIVE BLOG: Cheltenham 2022 DAY 2 results as they happen - Wednesday, March 16
Kildare selector Anthony Rainbow reacts during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Armagh and Kildare at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Newly announced Leinster Rugby Women's head coach Tania Rosser at Leinster Rugby Headquarters in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.