The 80/1 Willie Mullins accumulator that could beat the bookies at Cheltenham

Willie Mullins enjoyed six Cheltenham winners in 2021 and seven in 2020 and we think the Closutton handler will have a similar stint at Prestbury Park this year. We've picked five of his best horses in an 80/1 accumulator. Read all the details below:

SIR GERHARD is rock-solid in the Ballymore Novices Hurdle. He is extremely highly thought of down at Willie Mullins' yard and hasn't put a foot wrong in his career so far. He beat Kilcruit in the Champion Bumper at last year's Cheltenham Festival and has won both his starts over hurdles this term. He beat Three Stripe Life (fourth in last year's Champion Bumper) over hurdles at Leopardstown in February with six lengths. He wasn't impeccable at every hurdle that day but has such an engine, he is a leading fancy. If he makes a later switch to the Supreme, I think he'll win that too!

ALLAHO is Willie Mullins' own idea of a banker from his yard at Cheltenham. His only defeat since the beginning of 2021 came against Chacun Pour Soi at Punchestown at the end of last year but he was a dominant winner of this race (Ryanair Chase) 12 months ago, beating both Fakie D'Oudaries and subsequent King George winner Tornado Flyer. He is such a powerful horse and this his is his ideal trip. It would take a special performance to beat him.

ELIMAY is just a brilliant mare; big and imposing and once again a solid bet in the mare's chase. She came unstuck against stablemate Colreevy in this race last year but lost nothing in defeat. She jumped well and saw out the trip well. Colreevy went on to beat Monkfish by eight lengths at Punchestown before being retired and that is excellent form. Elimay was a good second to Mount Ida at Fairyhouse in January and then gave weight and crushed Court Maid by five lengths at Naas in February. She is being ripened for this race and is one of JP McManus's leading chances of a winner.

BILLAWAY is another horse denied at Cheltenham last year but comes into the Foxhunter's in brilliant form. He was beaten by 12 lengths by Winged Leader at Thurles in January but that was his seasonal reappearance. He has been primed for this race by Willie Mullins and they are sweet on his chance of going one better than his second-place finish last year. He prepped for this with a win over stablemate Good Bye Sam at Naas in February. A big run is expected.

In a good renewal of the Triumph, Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott both have at least two very sharp darts to throw at this unless they split them which they may well. VAUBAN, trained by Mullins, looks like the winner to me and will be added to a lot of accumulators. He looks a good proposition after his win over Fil Dor at Leopardstown last month. He improved massively from his runner-up run behind Pied Piper in December. He quickened up smartly to win by three lengths and looks like there is even more to come.

