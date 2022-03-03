PICTURES: Willie Mullins Cheltenham Festival 2022 stable tour

Tap 'NEXT STORY>' above for more pics
Last week, Willie Mullins’ Cheltenham Festival team afforded local, national and international press the opportunity to parade around his fabled yard and stables in Closutton in Carlow.
Mullins took questions all morning about his battalion's Cheltenham Festival prospects and above are some pictures from the day.
See above a selection of pictures from the tour.
Cllr Noel Heavey, Marie Heavey Bartley, Conor Mahony, Mairead Carroll and Ray Kelly of the revived Red Hot Music Club. Pic: Martin Connelly
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.