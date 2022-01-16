Bob Olinger sparkles at Punchestown to make it two wins in as many starts over fences

Bob Olinger made it two wins in as many starts over fences when running out a cosy winner of the Kildare Novice Chase at Punchestown.

The seven-year-old, a dual Grade One hurdles victor last term, had triumphed on his chasing bow at Gowran in November although his jumping was not faultless on that occasion.

However, he turned in a more assured round of fencing in this Grade Three, with Rachael Blackmore content to maintain a watching brief in the early stages as Lifetime Ambition and Capodanno set the early gallop.

With three fences down the back straight omitted due to the sun, it was a long run to the third-last with Bob Olinger clearly travelling well for Blackmore.

Bob Olinger The brilliant Ballymore Novices' Hurdle winner makes it 2/2 over fences with a decisive victory in the Grade 3 Kildare Novice Chase at @punchestownrace for @HenrydeBromhead and @rachaelblackmor pic.twitter.com/JX3qoeRDPT — Racing TV (@RacingTV) January 16, 2022

However, she had to start pushing on the 1-2 favourite turning in, but once Bob Olinger found top gear he swiftly put the race to bed, clearing the last in fine style before coming home four and three-quarter lengths ahead of the game Capodanno. Gaillard Du Mesnil plugged on for third, beaten a further 27 lengths.

Bob Olinger is now the evens favourite for the Turners Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham with both Coral and Paddy Power.