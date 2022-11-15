Kildare author launches book in Naas library

Walter Hill
Naas author Wayne Byrne is launching his new book Walter Hill: The Cinema of a Hollywood Maverick in Naas library on Friday (November 18) from 7 to 9pm.
This is the first book on the life and career of the American film legend behind such cinema and television classics as 48 Hrs., The Driver, The Long Riders, The Warriors, Red Heat, Tales from the Crypt, Deadwood, and who wrote seminal releases including Ridley Scott's Alien, Sam Peckinpah's The Getaway, and many more.
Wayne Byrne
Wayne will be joined by Film Ireland magazine's Paul Farren for a live discussion on the making of the book and his writing career.
All welcome, though booking is essential. To reserve a place, call the library on 045-879111 or email naaslib@kildarecoco.ie.
