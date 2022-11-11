Search

11 Nov 2022

Three arrested and charged after garda investigation into bogus tradesmen operating in the Midlands

Three arrested and charged after garda investigation into bogus tradesmen operating in the Midlands

Reporter:

David Power

11 Nov 2022 6:45 PM

Three men have been arrested and charged as part of an investigation into reports of bogus tradesmen operating in the midlands, gardaí have confirmed.
 
On Thursday, 3rd November, 2022, three males called to the residence of an elderly male in the Mullingar, Co Westmeath area identifying themselves as builders and stating the man’s roof was in need of repair.
 
In the days following this encounter, a large sum of cash was provided to the three males and no work was conducted on the property.
 
Gardaí became aware of the matter and on Thursday, 10th November, 2022, they arrested three males on the injured party’s property.
 
The males (two of whom are aged in their 40s and one in his 30s) were detained at Mullingar Garda Station.
 
They have since been charged and are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin, Court 1, at 10:30am on Friday, 11th November, 2022.
 
For further crime prevention advice regarding bogus traders and callers please see https://www.garda.ie/en/Crime- Prevention/Bogus-Traders- Callers.pdf

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media