‘Review into housing grants is required urgently ’ — Kildare Senator

A review into housing grants is required urgently - that's according to one Kildare-based senator.

Speaking with the Minister for State for Housing, Peter Burke TD, yesterday morning, Labour Party Senator Mark Wall called for the review, which is being carried out by the Department of Housing, to be concluded in the quickest possible time.

Senator Wall said it was 13 months ago since he last brought up issues with these grants by commencement matter.

The Athy politician claimed that, since then, the issues for those applying are simply getting worse and in so many cases the grants are simply not happening.

He explained: "These grants make such a difference to the day-to-day quality of life for many older people and those with medical issues who need assistance.

"We continue to see rising building costs which rule too many families out of affording these grants as the maximum payment continues at €30,000 for the housing adaption grant.

"Over the last week alone I have come across families with the cheapest quote of €50,000 for a toilet extension and another for €65,000 for a bedroom extension."

Senator Wall continued: "They cannot afford the balance, the work will not be completed, and their loved ones will remain without what in those two cases could be life changing extensions, certainly rooms that will hugely improve their quality of life."

Senator Mark Wall, Labour Party. File Pic

"That Minister is only an example of two, there are many, many others. I have contacted the Community Welfare Service but unfortunately in a growing number of cases the reply those seeking assistance receive is."

He also said that the county council is tasked with providing help with the costs associated with the adoption of houses on medical grounds, and as such, it is their 'responsibility to provide for the cost of this'.

The Senator added: "We would not be in a position to help with the cost of this project as the county council holds the responsibility in this matter”

"So, the many families I am dealing with simply have to carry on without that room that could make a difference."

In his reply, Minister Burke said that €83.75 million had been allocated nationally for these grants in 2023.

He went on to say that the review was ongoing and that over 40 submissions were received from stakeholders who had participated in the review including the HSE, Irish Wheelchair Association, Jack and Jill foundation, Family Carers Ireland amongst many others.

Minister Burke also said he acknowledged the importance of the grant to so many people and added that the review remains on target to be completed by the end of 2022.

Speaking after the debate, Senator Wall once again stressed that there is an urgent need for these grants to be altered: "The Minister in his reply stated the review would include income thresholds, grant limits and necessary documentation; the reality is that many applicants simply cannot complete the work now, because of the increased costs and the availability of contractors.

"The Minister agreed to speak to Minister O’Brien about the urgency of this matter and I look forward to a positive outcome in the quickest possible time.

"The fact is, so many people are depending on these grants, it can be life changing for them."

Senator Wall elaborated further: "In relation to the housing aid grant the limit is 8,000.

"More and more applicants applying for windows, replacement roofs and heating are finding that that figure is no where near enough to cover the cost of the quotes they receive.

"In a recent case I had, the quote was almost 1 year old, such was the length of time that it took the local authority to get to the case and when the applicant went back to the supplier to get a fresh quote, they were told the price was now €3,500 dearer. The applicant cannot afford the works in this case, they simply do not have that type of additional money."

He also said that the government needs to provide additional resources to local authorities to cover the administration of these grants.

In addition, Senator Wall said to Minister Burke that the government needs to change the criteria surrounding the grants can be carried out.

"The ever-increasing waiting times for some of these grants are a worry, both at the beginning of the process and when payment is due.

"From previous parliamentary questions from Labour party colleagues, we were told that a review will be carried out by the end of last year. I hope the Minister brings word of that review this morning."