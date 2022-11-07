Road resurfacing works to take place tonight in Naas, County Kildare

The announcement was made by Kildare County Council. File pic
Kildare County Council (KCC) has announced that road resurfacing works will take place tonight in Naas.
The nightworks will take place at R-445 Main Street, Naas, and will commence from the traffic light junction of the R445 and the R448 (One New Row) and finish at Naas Courthouse.
Working hours will be from 6pm to 6am.
Traffic Management will be in the form of Stop & Go system.
KCC said it wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused during this period
