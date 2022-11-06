BREAKING: Fire at County Kildare premises which has been put forward as a refugee centre

A fire has broken out tonight at a County Kildare sports centre, which is the subject of a proposal to convert it into an accommodation centre for war refugees.

The blaze started shortly after 7 o’clock at the Kill Equestrian Centre, outside Kill village.

It happened about 48 hours after local people arranged a meeting to discuss the plan to house some 350 Ukrainian war refugees at the centre, which has not been used for equestrian activities for more than ten years.

A water tanker enters the site

The plan has aroused concern among some local people and local councillor Fintan Brett, the Mayor of Kildare, has criticised it as inappropriate. He described the building as a barn in the countryside.

He also expressed concern about the availability of vital services such as medical care and education provision.

At least four fire engines from the County Kildare fire service attended the scene and flames and smoke could be seen billowing from the premises. A water tanker was also at the scene as well as a service vehicle.

A fire engine at the scene

There were unconfirmed reports that people, who may be otherwise homeless, are living there.

It is understood that the fire was confined to single shed and may have started when some wooden planks caught fire.

It is also understood that nobody was injured and the blaze has been brought under control.