03 Nov 2022

KILDARE: Former Bank of Ireland building to become remote working hub

Council seeking to re-purpose closed bank buildings as community hubs across Kildare

The closed Bank of Ireland building in Monasterevin / PHOTO: googlemaps

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

03 Nov 2022 11:16 PM

The conversion of the former Bank of Ireland building in Monasterevin into a remote working hub could be finalised in coming weeks.

Kildare County Council said last May that it was keen to re-purpose buildings in towns and villages and was exploring all possible sources of local and national funding.

Council officials also paid a site visit to the premises on the Dublin Road to assess its suitability for future development.

Confirming progress on the issue, Cllr Kevin Duffy said:

"The proposal to transform the old Bank of Ireland building in Monasterevin into a Remote Working Hub has taken an important step closer.

"Kildare County Council made an offer to purchase Bank of Ireland Monasterevin under the Government's Rural Regeneration and Development Fund for town and village renewal and it has been accepted.

"Valuation and property surveys have been completed and contracts will be signed off by Kildare County Council once all due diligence is complete by solicitors.

"Once contracts are completed, the department will sign off on the purchase fund.

"Hopefully the entire process will be completed before end of November."

It was announced in 2021 that Bank of Ireland in Monasterevin would be closing. 

Bank of Ireland branches in Kilcullen, Celbridge and Edenderry were also shut.

 

Local News

