Children’s Health Foundation urges Kildare residents to take part in Christmas Jumper Day 2022

The Children’s Health Foundation (CHF) has appealed to Kildare residents to take part in its Christmas Jumper Day 2022 campaign.

Irish rugby star and Children’s Health Foundation Ambassador Rob Kearney and the CHF are asking families, communities, schools, crèches, clubs and companies across the county to tote their tinsel and sport their sparkliest Christmas fashions; all while raising funds that will be put to work where they are needed most to help sick children and their families.

Rob joined little friends Shay and Chloe to launch the charity’s 2022 campaign, which will take place on Friday, December 9.

Organisers have said that the latest campaign will help more children than ever, by raising vital funds to support Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) hospitals and urgent care centres across Crumlin, Temple Street, Tallaght and Connolly.

Commenting at the launch, Rob said: "I’m thrilled to be involved once again this year to support Children’s Health Foundation’s Christmas Jumper Day campaign.

"It’s such a fun and easy way to get into the festive spirit while doing something really important to support sick children and their families when they need it most.

He added: "Christmas should be magical for all children, and this year, you can help young people from across Ireland by raising vital funds that will be put to work where they are needed most in Crumlin, Temple Street, Tallaght and Connolly."

Pic: Andres Poveda Photography Ltd.

Denise Fitzgerald, Chief Executive of CHF, added: "On behalf of all us here in the Foundation and in the hospitals, I want to thank our dear friend Rob and our wonderful families for helping us to launch our Christmas Jumper Day campaign.

"With your support, we can continue to support Children’s Health Ireland hospitals and urgent care centres; to fund vital equipment, patient and parental supports, make innovative new services possible and invest in ground-breaking paediatric research.

"We hope that you will join us on 9th December, put on your festive finery and be part of our extraordinary community of care that helps transform young lives."

For further information and to sign up a free Children’s Health Foundation Christmas Jumper Day pack, simply visit www.childrenshealth.ie/xmasjumper, or call 01 709 1700.