ALERT: Kildare County Council announces footpath construction works for Naas

File pic
Kildare County Council (KCC) has announced footpath construction works for an area in Naas.
Footpath upgrade works will take place at Rathasker Heights, Naas, from until Friday. November 11, 2022 (subject to weather conditions).
Working hours each day from 8 am to 6pm.
Traffic Management will be in the form of Priority, Give and Take.
KCC said that it wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused during this period.
