Kildare Minister says he 'would expect' certain army barracks to be used to accommodate displaced Ukrainians

A Kildare-based Minister has said that he 'would expect' certain army barracks to be used to accommodate displaced Ukrainians.

Deputy Martin Heydon's comments follow after The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth told the Leinster Leader last week that it has not ruled out refurbishing derelict and vacant buildings in the Curragh Camp for displaced Ukrainians.

These sentiments were also echoed by Tom McDonnell of the Lakeside Park/Highfield/Dara Park (LHD) Action Group, who also suggested that the Curragh Camp could be used to house displaced Ukrainians.

Speaking to Kildare FM radio station this morning, the Fine Gael politician said: "I don't know if the Curragh (Camp) specifically will be used, I would expect some army barracks, army barracks have been talked about.

"Because some of them have dormitory style accommodation, and I know there's a place in Wicklow and other areas as well, that may become available. And also army barracks have hard stand areas that have been discussed, which would be suitable for modular buildings.

"So I think it's fair to say that there will be some army barracks used, as of now I don't specifically what army barracks will be use," he added.

Minister Heydon also said that a review is underway into the suitability of the two sites in County Kildare (Beechgrove in Rathangan and the LHD area in Newbridge) that have been identified as possible locations for modular homes to house Ukrainians who have been displaced by the Russian military.