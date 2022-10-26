Tariff rate for area in Newbridge, County Kildare approved by councillors

A €3 tariff rate on an area in Newbridge has been agreed upon by local representatives at the latest Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District meeting on Wednesday, October 19.

Those in attendance voted overwhelmingly in support of the motion, which was put forward by Fine Gael councillor Peggy O' Dwyer, and concerned parking at the Liffey Terrace area.

Her motion was seconded by Social Democrats Cllr Chris Pender.

Cllr Peggy O' Dwyer. File Pic.

Kildare County Council told Cllr O’Dwyer that the matter would have to come down to a decision for the Elected Members.

The council added in its report that the Roads Department can confirm that this proposal is currently in operation in St Ita’s Place, Naas, St Patricks Park, Celbridge and the residential areas of Maynooth.

KCC also said that this amendment may aid in alleviating the current parking limitations for residents and free up parking spaces for residential permit holders.

When the matter was put to the members, nine out of the eleven local representatives voted in favour of introducing the tariff.