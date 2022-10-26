BREAKING NEWS: Gardai launch investigation after discovery of body in Midlands village

Gardai have launched an investigation after the discovery of a man's body in a village in Co Westmeath.
Gardaí at Mullingar have commenced and investigation following the discovery of a body in what they describe as 'unexplained circumstances' in Westmeath this evening.
Shortly after 6pm, the body man in his 60s was discovered by Gardaí in a house at Rattin near Milltownpass. He was pronounced dead at the scene short time later.
The Office of the State Pathologist and Garda Technical Bureau have been requested to assist in the investigation.
Gardai say the local Coroner has also been notified adding that the outcome of a post-mortem examination will determine the course of the investigation.
