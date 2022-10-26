Search

26 Oct 2022

Kildare court: Judge imposes 20 month sentence on Newbridge man

DRUG OFFENCES

Kildare court: Judge imposes 20 month sentence on Newbridge man

Judge Desmond Zaidan. File Pic

26 Oct 2022

A Naas District Court judge imposed a ten-month sentence on a man for drug offences on Thursday, October 20.

Judge Desmond Zaidan made the decision in the case of Konrad Nowinski, with an address given as 1768 Páirc Mhuire in Newbridge.

Gardaí said that the 31-year-old had been found with around €2,000 worth of amphetamines (also known as 'speed') and €300 worth of cannabis while he was being detained at Newbridge Garda Station on December 2, 2018.

It was heard that the drugs were for the purpose of sale or supply, which would constitute two contraventions of Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977.

Gardaí said that Mr Nowinski had one previous conviction for assault causing harm from 2018.

Defending solicitor Brian Larkin told Judge Zaidan that his client has 'totally transformed his life since the incident' and has complied with all of his bail conditions

SENTENCED

He added that his client is 'a family man,' and said that his client would be open to paying fines and also making a donation of €2,000 to charity.

After consideration, Judge Zaidan said: "Illicit drugs are evil; they destroy lives. Nothing good can come out of them.

"I want it known that if you dabble in drugs to this extent, you will go to jail."

The judge sentenced Mr Nowinski to 20 months in prison: 10 months for each drug offence.

