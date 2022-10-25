Search

25 Oct 2022

Dangerous driver from Newbridge collided with father and his daughter in west Kildare

SENTENCED

Dangerous driver from Newbridge collided with father and his daughter in west Kildare

Naas Courthouse

Reporter:

Court reporter

25 Oct 2022 3:30 PM

A father and his daughter were both injured when a driver crashed into their car, Naas District Court was told on Thursday, October 20.

It was heard that John O’ Brien, with an address listed as 667 Ballymany in Newbridge, pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving which resulted in the collision, which also resulted in him being injured.

The 20-year-old’s solicitor, Tim Kennelly, told Judge Desmond Zaidan that the collision, which occurred in Kilmeague on September 11, 2020, was 'an accident.'

Gardaí claimed that Mr O’ Brien went down the wrong side of the road at speed, lost control over his car and hit the vehicle of the father and his daughter.

It was heard that the father shattered his ankle, which required surgery, while his daughter broke both her wrists and one ankle, fractured some of her ribs, and sustained stretching to her pelvis.

Gardaí said that Mr O’ Brien was an unaccompanied learner driver and had no L-plate displayed.

‘Romeo and Juliet’ law to be used as defence in alleged Kildare rape case

IN-CAMERA

KILDARE TRAFFIC: 4-car crash cleared on N7 but tailbacks may delay commuters

They also said that the two front-tyres of his car were bald.

Although Mr Kennelly pointed out that none of the gardaí present in court viewed the crash and as such could not comment on the speed his client was going at, Judge Zaidan said that it was clear from photographs handed to him that the damages caused to both cars was the result of speed.

"It is a miracle that no one was killed," he added.

After consideration, Judge Zaidan said that the court 'must apply common sense' and was satisfied that the crash came about due to 'the negligence' of Mr O’ Brien.

He also pointed out that Mr O’ Brien presented no apology or remorse over his actions, and cited the seriousness of the injuries caused to the father and his daughter.

The judge sentenced Mr O’ Brien to si x months in prison and also imposed a four-year disqualification.

He added that he was surprised that Mr O’ Brien was charged with dangerous driving, instead of being charged with dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media