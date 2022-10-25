Kildare: No white line for busy road near Naas

A white line is needed to make a rural road on the outskirts safer.

That’s according to two councillors - but Kildare County Council thinks otherwise.

Cllr Evie Sammon said the road which links Beggars End Cross, near Punchestown Racecourse to Kill needs line markings.

She told a Naas Municipal District meeting that the road is “getting busier and busier” and added that she uses it to get to Dublin from Ballymore Eustace.

Cllr Fintan Brett said the biggest problem there is the number of trucks travelling to a nearby landfill and he said a white line would slow down the trucks.

But a KCC report noted that it is a local road with limited road width and In line with the normal practice, “it is not advisable to provide centre line markings along the narrow sections of road due to the potential to over-run the carriageway edge and associated maintenance issues.”

The report added that it is possible to provide road edge markings for this road “but there is an approximate cost of €10,000 for this work.”

KCC engineer David Reel said because the road is narrow, a line would likely force cars into a verge and give motorists a false sense of security.

Read more Kildare news