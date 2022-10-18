Kildare: Word and music feature in Maynooth concert

The atmospheric setting of St. Mary's Church of Ireland, Maynooth, will be the setting for two events featuring the spoken word and music.

An evening of spoken word curated by Rachel Lally, takes place tomorrow (Wednesday, October 19) with doors opening at 7.30pm and a concert of historic jazz and readings with the Des Hopkins Dixieland Jazz Band is slated for the same venue a day later. Admission costs €16 including a €1 booking fee and can be secured through Ticketstop.ie also (https://ticketstop.ie/event/3960/an-evening-of-spoken-word-st-mary-s-church-maynooth)



It will feature performances by Hazel Hogan, Geoff Finan, Emmet O’Brien, John Cummins and Rachel Lally.

On Thursday October 20 there will be a performance by the Des Hopkins Dixieland Jazz Band and musical friends, the admission charge is €16 and doors open at 7.30pm. Admission information is available at Ticketstop.ie also (https://ticketstop.ie/event/3961/des-hopkins-dixieland-jazz-band-st-mary-s-church-maynooth)

This will be a concert of historic jazz and readings, with music, stories, songs and hits from ‘The Jazz Age’, 1920’s, 30’s and 40’s.. Led by drummer Des Hopkins, the band has had a long association with the Dublin Guinness brewery, as Ireland’s original Guinness Jazz Band. They were sponsored by the company from 1986-2003. They are Ireland’s only professional band now playing in the traditional dixieland style. They have played at countless international Jazz festivals throughout Europe, and have been featured at every Cork Jazz festival since 1980.

Both events are produced by CS Promotions, supported by Kildare County Council and funded by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media's local live performance programming scheme.

