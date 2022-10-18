Kildare PPN to run sustainable gardening course for member groups

Kildare Public Participation Network (PPN) will run a sustainable gardening course for its member groups.

The group has announced sponsorship of a free one-day sustainable gardening course that will cover everything from gardening chemical free, pollinator planting, veg growing, mini pond building, pruning, cuttings and much more.

This course is suitable for community groups who want to garden for biodiversity including Tidy Towns groups, resident's groups, green schools coordinators and community gardens and anyone that want to improve their area for biodiversity and reduce their impact on the planet.

Organisers have said that participants can bring a packed lunch, or sandwiches are also available nearby and tea and coffee will be supplied if one brings their own keep cup or reusable cup of any type.

A full set of notes will be sent to all participants after the course.

Please note that all information participants supply when registering will be used by Aoife Munn, Kildare County Council and Kildare PPN for the purposes of administering and running the course.

The course is run by horticulturist and environmentalist Aoife Munn and will take place on Tuesday, October 25 from 10 am to 4pm in Naas Mens Shed.

Booking via Eventbrite.