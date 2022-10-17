APPEAL: Family of missing 30-year-old man concerned for his welfare

Conor is described as 6ft in height and of slim build. When last seen Conor was wearing a black ski jacket with fur on the hood, a black woolly hat and was carrying a multi-layered backpack.
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 30-year-old Conor Gahan.
Conor has missing from his home in Waterford City since Monday, October 10, 2022.
He is described as 6ft in height, of slim build with brown hair and blue eyes.
When last seen Conor was wearing a black ski jacket with fur on the hood, a black woolly hat and was carrying a multi-coloured backpack.
Conor was last seen on Monday night at 10.50p.m. when he left home. Gardaí and Conor's family are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with information that can assist Gardaí in locating Conor is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
